OAKLAND, Calif. — New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown, 25, reportedly plans to sign with the Oakland Raiders in a record-breaking deal.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter, citing a source, reports Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders – about $36 million guaranteed – making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Schefter notes a lucrative trend for Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who in back-to-back offseasons has landed former Patriots offensive lineman Nate Solder and Brown and monster deals.

"Scarnecchia deserves commission," Schefter tweeted. "If not a place in Canton."

Brown, a former Florida Gator, was drafted 244th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played five games there his rookie season, started all 16 regular seasons games the next year and was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury after 10 starts in 2017.

The Patriots acquired Brown through a trade in 2018, sending a third-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for Brown and fifth-rounder.

Brown started at left tackle for all 19 games the Patriots played in 2018-19, culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LIII.

Several reports indicate the Patriots will be in line to receive a third-round compensatory pick in lieu of Brown's departure, thus returning the same value New England offered up for Brown last year. Belichick wins. Again.

Brown is expected to take over at left tackle for the Raiders, replacing Kolton Miller who's likely to slide over to right tackle, per Schefter.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola