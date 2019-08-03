FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have reportedly traded for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett.

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane reports Philadelphia has sent Bennett to the Patriots, seemingly in exchange for draft picks.

McLane, citing sources, reports the Patriots are likely to give the Eagles two draft picks in exchange for Bennett — a fifth-rounder and a seventh-rounder.

Bennett, the brother of former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

Over his 10-year career, Bennett has amassed 63 sacks, 336 tackles and 13 forced fumbles. He averaged 7.8 sacks per season in Seattle.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers, a two-time Super Bowl champ, is a free agent.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, citing a source, reports Martellus Bennett is interested in coming out of retirement to join his brother in New England. Schefter says Michael and Martellus have always wanted to play together.

If all true, the Bennetts' arrival in and return to Foxboro would mean they'd join another set of brothers already on the team: Jason and Devin McCourty.