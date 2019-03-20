FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly expected to reject a deal from Florida prosecutors who told him they would drop charges of soliciting prostitution against him and 24 other men if they conceded they would have been found guilty in court.

Kraft and the other men are accused of paying for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

Related: Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitution in Florida

The deal would have been part of the standard diversion program for first-time offenders in Palm Beach County. It would have also required Kraft to do 100 hours of community service and attend a class about the dangers of prostitution and its ties to human trafficking. If he took the deal, the 77-year-old would have also been ordered to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases and forced to pay a court fee of $5,000 for each of his two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

But, CNN reports Kraft will not accept the deal.

On Tuesday, Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger did not return an Associated Press call seeking comment, and Patriots spokesman Stacey James refused comment. If Kraft refuses the deal, he would be put on trial and, if found guilty, face a possible year in jail, although that would be unlikely. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Previous: Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.