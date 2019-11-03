DETROIT — Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, a free agent, reportedly plans to sign with the Detroit Lions.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter, citing a source, reports Flowers intends to sign a five-year deal with Detroit.

Flowers will join ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, now the Lions' head coach, whom he played under his first three seasons.

Flowers won two Super Bowls with New England, amassing 203 tackles, 26.5 sacks and five forced fumbles over three healthy seasons including playoffs.

Perhaps anticipating Flowers' departure, the Patriots last Friday reportedly traded for Eagles DE Michael Bennett.