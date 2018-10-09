(USA TODAY) — New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill tore his ACL in the team’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Hill will miss the entire 2018 season.

Hill looked like he could be a contributor on both special teams and offense, and opened the Patriots Week 1 win with four carries for 25 yards, one reception for six yards and a blocked punt.

He injured his knee while trying to tackle Tyrann Mathieu, who recovered a Rob Gronkowski fumble. Hill collided with fullback James Develin.

He signed with New England on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason. He had previously played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round.

