FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly signed a two-year extension, keeping him in New England for at least a couple more years.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo was first to report a finalizing of the deal, citing sources. His colleague, Ian Rapoport, reported it to be two years.

Edelman's ninth NFL season culminated at its conclusion with a Super Bowl 53 victory – his third Lombardi – and MVP trophy. This deal would keep the 32-year-old in Foxboro through 2021 for his 10th and 11th seasons.

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss reports the deal includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed, citing a source.

Edelman was selected 232nd overall by New England in the 2009 NFL Draft, 33 picks behind fellow initial underdog Tom Brady's 199th selection in 2000.

In nine seasons including playoffs, all with the Patriots, "Squirrel" has racked up 35 touchdowns and 6,802 yards on 614 catches in 133 games, as well as 1,986 yards and four touchdowns on 177 punt returns.