SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The Maine Reverand who made headlines after he perfectly predicted the Patriots win at the AFC Championship in Kansas City was not so lucky with his Super Bowl guess.

Many were excited to see Reverand Mark Tanner's prediction that the Pats would sweep the Super Bowl LIII, which of course he was right about.

The Skowhegan Federated Church Reverand predicted the New England Patriots would beat the Los Angeles Rams by 34-24. In actuality, the Pats won in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time at 13-3. While Tanner's score was not close, his margin of error of only ten points was accurate.

The Reverand became popular after taking to the sign outside his church three days before the AFC Championship in Kansas city with what some said was a prophetic prediction.

Kaley Brown

Tanner shrugged off the attention his perfect prediction brought saying it was the first time his score was spot on.

While the Jan. 18th prediction may also be his last perfect guess, Pats fans don't seem to be bothered now that Patriots have won their sixth Super Bowl.