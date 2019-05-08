The New England Patriots don't repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2019-20, according to a "Madden NFL 20" simulation conducted by Yahoo! Sports.

Among the highlights of the pretend season include quarterback Tom Brady – who has reportedly agreed to a two-year extension, in real life (IRL) – throwing for more than 4,750 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Also in the sim, the Patriots sign current free agent and former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, who grabs 80 catches for 824 yards and 11 touchdowns. If the move proves to exist, it would be Bryant's first action since 2017. He tore an Achilles tendon with New Orleans last year before playing.

Here are the sad parts: the New York Jets somehow pull off a miracle and win the AFC East by going 9-7, the first non-New England title-winners since Miami in 2008 and the Jets' first since 2002 with Chad Pennington; and Brady retires along with Drew Brews and Eli Manning — this simulation was run before the GOAT's reported extension, making this part highly unlikely.

The Madden simulation has the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship, en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since 1970, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-10.

