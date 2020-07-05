BANGOR, Maine — A New England Patriots tractor-trailer truck was at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday.

The Patriots and the New England Revolution soccer team are working with the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation. Organizers say together they are providing food to veterans, their families, and veteran service organizations all across New England.

The food packages they are providing have non-perishable foods and recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days, Cross Insurance Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Cross said.

“Both of my grandfathers served in World War 2 so it's an honor to give back to those who served and those who sacrificed. It means a lot,” said Cross.

Cross says around 350 Maine veteran families will receive the donations.

