FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are gearing up for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta after a massive send-off celebration Sunday.

More than 35,000 fans packed Gillette Stadium to celebrate the team’s AFC championship victory and wish them well in the big game.

Officials say it is the largest turn-out they have ever seen for an event like this.

The crowds watched a special performance from the Blue Man Group, cheered ‘one more’ and got to hear from team owner Robert Kraft and their favorite players.

"It's going to take a lot, offensively, defensively, special teams, this has got to be the best game of the year,” Tom Brady said to a sea of fans. “We got to bring it, You guys got to bring it and hopefully we can bring the trophy back home."

The team landed in Georgia Sunday night where they will go head to head with the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in less than a week.

With ticket prices ranging anywhere from $3,000-$475,000, it is yet again one of the largest most-anticipated and most-expensive sporting events of the year.

It is the Pats’ ninth time to the Super Bowl in 18 seasons—their third time in a row.

Our NEWS CENTER Maine #SouthForSix team (Jess Gagne, Chris Costa, Clay Gordon and Keith Carson) will join the Patriots in Atlanta to bring you all your Super Bowl LIII coverage starting Tuesday all the way up to Sunday night's game.