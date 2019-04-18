FOXBORO, Mass — The New England Patriots will kick off the 2019 regular season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'; face a remodeled Cleveland Browns squad on Oct. 27; and, in a rematch of last year's AFC title game, take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

Also visiting Gillette Stadium, the NFC East's New York Giants on Oct. 10 in Week 5 and Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 24 in Week 12.

After Pittsburgh, New England plays three AFC East teams: Miami, New York and Buffalo. The Patriots end their regular season at home against the Bills and Dolphins – for the third straight year, hosting back-to-back home games.

Here's the schedule:

Preseason

Thu, Aug. 8 | @ Detroit | 7:30 PM

Sat, Aug. 17 | @ Tennessee | 7 p.m.

Thu, Aug. 22 | vs. Carolina | 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Aug. 29 | vs. New York (N) | 7:30 p.m.

Regular Season

Sun, Sept. 8 | vs Pittsburgh | 8:20 p.m. ***NBC***

Sun, Sept. 15 | @ Miami | 1 p.m.

Sun, Sept. 22 | vs. New York (A) | 1 p.m.

Sun, Sept. 29 | @ Buffalo | 1 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 6 | @ Washington | 1 p.m.

Thu, Oct. 10 | vs. New York (N) | 8:20 p.m.

Mon, Oct. 21 | @ New York (A) | 8:15 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 27 | vs. Cleveland | 4:25 PM

Sun, Nov. 3 | @ Baltimore | 8:20 p.m. ***NBC***

BYE WEEK

Sun, Nov. 17 | @ Philadelphia | 4:25 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 24 | vs. Dallas | 4:25 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 1 | @ Houston | 8:20 p.m. ***NBC***

Sun, Dec. 8 | vs. Kansas City | 4:25 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 15 | @ Cincinnati | 1 p.m.

Sat/Sun, Dec. 21/22 | vs. Buffalo | TBD

Sun, Dec. 29 | vs. Miami | 1 p.m.

The Patriots are one of six teams to get the maximum number of prime-time games. Also with five: Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Steelers and Rams.

New England's second game against division foe Buffalo, being played at Gillette, is one of five Week 16 matchups currently in semi-limbo. Three are being schedule for NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 21, and the non-Saturday games will be played on Sunday.

The NFL's 100th season kicks off Sept. 5 with Green Bay at Chicago for the 199th meeting of a series that began in 1921. That Thursday night slot is usually reserved for the Super Bowl champions to host; however, this year's classic rivalry matchup forced New England to open three nights later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report