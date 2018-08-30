(Patriots Wire) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski signed a deal which could earn him an additional $4.3 million in 2018, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

He can make up to $13.3 million in 2018, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter writes that the contract’s max value is $13.05 million. The new contract included $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for 2018.

Gronkowski got a similar restructure in 2017 when he received another performance-based bonus. He reached the top tiers of that contract and earned $10.75 million. He finished the season as an All-Pro selection with 86 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

