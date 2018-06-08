(USA TODAY Sports) — The New England Patriots aren't done restructuring their receiving corps.

In the latest move to reshuffle its set of pass catchers, the team released Malcolm Mitchell on Monday.

A fourth-round pick out of Georgia in 2016, Mitchell showed promise as a rookie by hauling in 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns. But he spent all of last season on injured reserve with a knee injury and was held out of the team's offseason program. He also underwent another procedure on his knee in late July, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The move is just the latest shift for a Patriots wide receiver room that has seen plenty of offseason upheaval. New England also released last Wednesday, just short of four months after he signed with the team, with an injury settlement. The Patriots subsequently signed veteran Eric Decker.

New England also dealt Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams in April. Cordarrelle Patterson arrived via trade in March to join a group that returns Julian Edelman (returning from a torn ACL in 2017), Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt, among others.

