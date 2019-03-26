WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to a Florida spa sting in which he's accused of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft has also waived his arraignment and requested a jury trial, according to a brief court filing submitted Tuesday on behalf of Kraft by his defense team.

The plea, waiving and request were sent via e-service to the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Counsel having previously entered a Notice of Appearance on behalf of ROBERT KRAFT, hereby waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a jury trail in the above styled cause," the filing reads, in part.

NBC Boston's Eli Rosenberg reports Kraft had an arraignment scheduled for Thursday regarding the soliciting charges, and that it is now canceled.

Kraft, 77, was charged in February with two misdemeanors in connection with a prostitution case at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Police said Kraft was caught on surveillance visiting the spa on Jan. 19 and 20, the latter being the same day of the AFC championship game.