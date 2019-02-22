JUPITER, Florida — The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be charged with two counts in a human trafficking bust.

According to WPEC police say Kraft visited Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter in January 2019.

That business has reportedly been tied to an international human trafficking ring.

WPEC reports there will be a warrant for Kraft's arrest.

The Orchids of Asia Day Spa was one of 10 that were shut down in Florida after a lengthy investigation uncovered women were in "sexual servitude," according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Authorities say Kraft is not a Florida resident, but he owns property in Palm Beach.

Police said the times that Kraft visited the spa, he was driven by another person. That person's name has not been released and will be included in the probable cause affidavit.

Police also said there is video that shows the act took place for every person was arrested including Kraft.

Detective Andrew Sharp, the lead detective on the case, said he could not provide an exact dollar amount Kraft paid, but there is a specific number for different time frames. He said the price for 30 minutes was $59, and $79 for an hour. Sharp said he couldn't say how long Kraft was there or how he paid.

"The question was does the video contain Mr. Kraft inside receiving the alleged acts. The answer to that is yes," Sharp said.