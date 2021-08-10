Patriots mascot, cheerleaders to give away home game tickets at southern Maine Dunkin' locations Tuesday

The two Dunkin' locations in Portland and Westbrook will get a Patriots-themed makeover Tuesday and one fan at each store will win a pair of tickets

Patriots fans may want to hustle over to two Dunkin' locations in southern Maine Tuesday for the chance to win a pair of home game tickets.

Mascot Pat Patriot and two team cheerleaders will be at 325 Saint John St. in Portland and 742 Main St. in Westbrook for photo opportunities and surprise giveaways.

One fan at each location will win prizes including a pair of tickets and one dozen Forever NE donuts, according to a press release.

The Dunkin' Maine ambassador team will be in Portland from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and in Westbrook from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Read the official rules of the giveaway here.

