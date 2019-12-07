FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts said he was harassed by deputies during a traffic stop near his Richmond home in March.

USA Today reported that the 25-year-old was stopped by a Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy on March 10 for speeding. During the stop, Roberts was told to get of his car with his hands up.

USA Today also reported that the deputy called for backup saying, “The big black man got out of the car. I told him to get back in and he wouldn’t comply.”

According to our CBS Boston affiliate, Roberts was told he was being stopped for going 59 mph in a 35 mph zone and failing to provide insurance, but there haven’t been any charges filed. His lawyer said Roberts got a call from the sheriff’s office a few hours after the stop offering an apology.

Robert's attorney has requested to open an investigation into the traffic stop. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office has directed the attorney to contact the sheriff's department Internal Affairs Division.

“The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office personnel answer to the elected Sheriff, and their disciplinary measures are wholly within his authority and that of his command staff,” stated District Attorney Brian Middleton.

Middleton said if Roberts files a formal criminal complaint, the matter will be referred to the Texas Rangers for an independent investigation.

“We will consider the Ranger’s recommendation if, and when, any investigation concludes, but it is premature and improper for me to speculate on that at this time," Middleton said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release the dashcam video of the traffic stop during a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

KHOU 11 News will be streaming the press conference.

