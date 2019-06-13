ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions traded tight end Michael Roberts to the New England Patriots for a conditional draft pick.

Detroit made the move Thursday, creating an open roster spot. ESPN reported the Lions may get a seventh-round selection for Roberts in 2020.

Roberts became expendable this offseason. The Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round of the NFL draft in April after signing veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

RELATED: Patriots cut TE Seferian-Jenkins 2 months after signing him

RELATED: Edelman signs 2-year extension with Patriots

Detroit drafted Roberts in the fourth round two years ago. He has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

RELATED: LB Jamie Collins returning to New England

RELATED: TE Ben Watson returning to Patriots a decade later

The Patriots added depth at tight end by acquiring Roberts, giving them another option following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.