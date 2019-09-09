FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the most frustrating and expensive parts of going to a Patriots game is parking. But this year there's one lot where parking is free but there's a catch. You can't leave until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Lot 55 is where you will find Patriots fans having a good time tailgating or napping as they wait to head home after the game.

This is all to reduce traffic congestion on Route 1 when the mass exodus happens.

RELATED: Brady starts his 20th season by beating Steelers 33-3

RELATED: When will Maine see sports gambling?

RELATED: Cut by Raiders, Antonio Brown becoming a Patriot on eve of season opener