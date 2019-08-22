LACONIA, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted by a grand jury on a drug possession charge in Belknap County, New Hampshire.

According to court documents filed Aug. 8 in Superior Court, the star defensive player is accused of possessing cocaine about two months ago on June 25.

Documents list Chung as both a Foxborough, Massachusetts, resident and a current or former resident of Meredith, New Hampshire, a town bordering Lake Winnipesaukee. Meredith is where prosecutors allege the crime took place.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned next Wednesday.

The Patriots provided a brief statement on Twitter:

"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," the team stated. "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."