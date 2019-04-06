FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have parted ways with their most talented on-paper tight end less than two months after signing him.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, 26, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on April 10, was cut Tuesday, the team announced.

ESPN Patriots reporter Field Yates was among the first to report the move, citing a league source. New England later officially confirmed.

In Gronkowski's void and without Ben Watson for at least the first four games, the Patriots tight end squad now consists of Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck — ages 26, 26, 23 and 22, respectively.

Seferian-Jenkins played his first two years in Tampa Bay, then single seasons in New York with the Jets and Jacksonville, where in 2018 he started five games before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 9.

The 6-foot-5 262-pounder's most productive season came in 2017 with the Jets when he posted 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns.