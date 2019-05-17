WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prosecutors in West Palm Beach, Fla. will appeal a judge's ruling that videotaped evidence against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft can't be used in the prostitution case, according to a report by WPTV.

On Monday, a Florida judge blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser ruled that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January.

According to WPTV, prosecutors filed a notice Friday, indicating they plan to appeal Hanser's ruling.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.