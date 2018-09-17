UPDATE - The New England Patriots have traded a 5th round draft pick for troubled Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon.

We've traded WR Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/2eYO4A69jq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2018

(Patriots Wire) — The New England Patriots are closing in on a deal to acquire Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Media. Nothing is official yet.

The #Patriots are getting close on a deal for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, source said. Not official yet but headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Gordon’s relationship with the Browns was tenuous. He missed the 2015 due to a suspension or violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He finally returned in 2017 for five games, and played in the Browns’ Week 1 game in 2018. However, on the Saturday before Week 2, he complained of a hamstring injury. It later came out that he suffered that injury during a promotional shoot. He didn’t play in Week 2.

“For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward,” the Browns wrote in a statement. “We wish Josh well.”

The Patriots receiving corps include Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarelle Patterson and Corey Coleman. Receiver Julian Edelman is serving a four-game suspension, but will return to the team in Week 5. He is also recovering from an ACL tear, which he suffered in the 2017 preseason.

