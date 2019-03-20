WESTWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts fourth-grader's science fair project is not only worthy of an A-plus grade. It straight up deserves GOAT recognition.

The incredible, 7 feet tall by 5 feet wide creation, which encases 999 Rubik's Cubes, is a mosaic of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Maxim Lin built the masterpiece for Sheehan Elementary School's 2019 STEM fair, and was scheduled to display it on March 20.

The 10-year-old can reportedly solve a Rubik's Cube in about 13 seconds, and Brady is his favorite player, so the project made perfect sense.

The meticulous, time-consuming tribute to TB12 began in December and took about two months to finish. The boy said he started planning it last summer.

To map out his work, Max colored in scores of squares on several sheets of graph paper, corresponding them with the six colors available on the cubes. He then had to "reverse" solve each cube to display the correct colors.

Max's dad helped him build the custom frame, which at completion weighed about 300 pounds, able to hold 37 cubes vertical and 27 horizontal.

The Westwood boy told the Associated Press he'd like the six-time Super Bowl champ to sign it so he can sell the design and donate the earnings to his school.

YJ GuanLong-branded Rubik's Cubes were used to build the mosaic, which individually retail at about $4 a piece. Without considering a bulk payment most likely used in this case, that's about $4,000 for nearly 1,000 cubes.

Time-lapse video, presumably captured by the boy's father, shows much of the project's process from start to finish, chronicling its initial design, reverse-solving of the Rubik's Cubes and their placement within the frame.