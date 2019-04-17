AUGUSTA, Maine — The Super Bowl LIII Vince Lombardi Trophy is coming to Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills' office announced Wednesday the Patriots' latest sterling silver prize is making its way to the Augusta State House this week.

New England claimed the trophy, its sixth, in February.

The public is welcome to attend a viewing in the capitol's Hall of Flags from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Pictures with the trophy will be permitted.

Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers, an Augusta native, will travel up from Foxboro along with mascot Pat Patriot and a representative from the Patriots' cheerleaders. Rivers will be making his appearance at about 2:15 p.m.

Rivers was the Patriots’ third round 2017 NFL Draft pick.

New York City jeweler Tiffany & Co. crafts – or "Krafts" – the trophy in its Forest Hill Workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island.