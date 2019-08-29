FOXBORO, Mass. — A recent graduate of Freeport High School was honored last week by the New England Patriots with a $10,000 grant for nonprofit Maine Boys to Men.

Jason D'Amico of Freeport was among 26 New Englanders to receive a 2019 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award, and the only one from Maine.

The Aug. 20 ceremony at Gillette Stadium included Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation president Joshua Kraft and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.

Falmouth-based Maine Boys to Men's mission is to reduce interpersonal violence and support the development of civically-engaged young men. A member of its youth advisory council, D'Amico's role includes leading unification activities, facilitated training and representing the organization at the national level.

"Maine Boys to Men helped me to honestly explore the way societal perceptions of masculinity influence my life and the lives of others," he stated, "and I am motivated to help bring their unique programs to others in Maine and beyond."

"[D'Amico] exemplifies what it means to be a man who refuses to be defined by narrow and limiting definitions of masculinity," said nonprofit's program director.

Jillian Tsiplakis of Salisbury, Massachusetts, won a surprise $25,000 grand prize for Haverhill-based nonprofit Stepping Stones Family Services.

Kraft and the Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000.

