ST GEORGE, Maine — A New England woman who had a chance encounter and subsequent playful proposal with Patriots' Rob Gronkowski is lamenting his retirement.

Karis Sawyer lives in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, but was born and raised in the Midcoast and still spends every summer in St. George, Maine.

In 2015, the Gronkowski super fan said she introduced herself to him when they shared a flight from Boston to Florida.

Sawyer says she couldn't believe it when she saw the football star as she was boarding her flight, so she seized the moment, leaning over several of his friends to get to the player saying:

"Hi. My name is Karis and I am in love with you," Karis recalls. "He was really nice and down to earth he laughed and smiled.

Gronk's response was perfect.

"Well now. Would you marry me right now?" No. 87 asked.

Sawyer gave a resounding "of course!"

Sawyer eventually made her way to her seat in the back of the plane far from Gronk. Later, Saywer's friend approached the Pats' player showing him a picture of Sawyer wearing his jersey and asking for a picture with the super fan. Gronkowski said he did not want to cause a scene and wrote her a love note instead.

"To Karis. It was great to meet you meow! Thanks for the love & support! You rock my jersey well & look good stunning wearing it! Go Pats! Much love, Rob Gronkowski P.S.I might need some time before our marriage LOL"

Note to New England woman, Karis Sawyer from Rob Gronkowski

When word spread Sunday, March 24, of Gronk's retirement, Sawyer said her phone blew up from friends and family that knew she would be sad about the news.

Sawyer took to Facebook to re-post the four-year-old note of the chance encounter she still holds dear and to wish her former fiance good luck in the future.

Sawyer says she's even glad the Gronk needed time before their marriage because she now has a boyfriend she loves.