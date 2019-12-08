FOXBORO, Mass — Gillette Stadium is making an effort to reduce the congestion before and after Patriots games by offering free parking, but there's a catch.

Lot 55, directly across from Patriot Place and accessible from Route 1 north or south, will open four hours before kickoff.

And here's the catch. Fans in the free parking lot will not be able to leave until 75 minutes AFTER the game, nor will vehicles be allowed to enter or exit the lot 30 minutes after kickoff, according to officials.

Check out how to get your ticket for free parking in Lot 55 at gillettestadium.com.