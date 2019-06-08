BROOKLINE, Mass. (NECN) — Tom Brady has put his Brookline home on the market.

The five-bedroom home, built in 2015, has a listing price of $39.5 million. It sits on five acres adjacent to the ninth hole of The Country Club and features a three-car garage and a circular driveway that holds up to 20 more. Other highlights? A gym, spa, a guest house with a yoga studio and - of course - an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen, according to the New York Post, have been house hunting in Greenwich, Conn. and Alpine, NJ lately. They won approval from Brookline's zoning board in 2013 to purchase a lot from Pine Manor College to construct the home that just went up for sale.

