NEW YORK — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski held a news conference Tuesday in New York to announce he has entered the cannabidiol industry.

The 30-year-old promoted a product called CBDMEDIC, which he said has made him "pain free" for the first time since his college years, and also lobbied for a change in sports governing bodies' stance on the phytocannabinoid.

In the presser, Gronkowski talked about his nine grueling seasons of NFL football with the Patriots, and specifically referenced the impact they had on his body.

"During that time, I had countless injuries and nine surgeries, which took an absolute beating on my body and my soul," he said. "I was hurt both mentally and physically, day in and day out. I decided to walk away from the game for one main reason: I had to recover. That's why you haven't seen me for five months. I've been rebuilding myself, and finding a new way."

Gronkowski said that a few months ago, his dad, Gordon, introduced him to CBDMEDIC, which he uses to treat back pain on a daily basis. Gordon gave him some to try, he said, and he was "blown away by how well it worked."

The three-time Super Bowl champion said he immediately incorporated the product into his recovery, and has enjoyed the results.

"And now, for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain free," Gronkowski said. "And that is a big deal."

Gronkowski then went on to advocate that sports governing bodies change their stances on CBD, saying that "it's just time," and that it may have made a huge difference for him during his playing career had he been able to use it.

The 6-foot-6-inch future Hall of Famer known as "Gronk," or "Gronky" by Tom Brady's daughter Vivi, ended his pitch saying, "You can call be Mr. Recovery."

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March. Some rumored that Tuesday's news conference would entail him announcing a return, but that didn't happen.

CBDMEDIC, owned by Abacus Health Products, Inc., is domestically based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The company's website advertises its products as being available at select CVS Pharmacy locations.

Gronkowski is shown in several of the company's marketing efforts, including for a line of pain relief products: Active Sport, Muscle & Join, Back & Neck, Arthritis and Massage Oil. Active Sport is listed as $39.99 for a 1-ounce solid sport stick.