KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This time of year, Mike DeVito has the itch.

“I wish I could be out there,” said DeVito, cleaning up dishes.

The Massachusetts native now lives in Hampden, Maine but is pulling for his former NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to beat the New England Patriots in AFC Championship game on Sunday.

“If we didn’t have kids, we’d be right out there watching this game,” said DeVito.

His wife, Jess, is from Bangor, and despite some loyalty to the Pats, DeVito said their home is not a house divided.

“When the Jets and the Chiefs are cutting your paycheck, I think your wife quickly jumps on board and becomes a fan of whomever you’re playing for,” said DeVito. “We are massive Chiefs fans right now. We still have a lot of friends out there.”

He stays in touch with the team and the coaching staff.

Head coach Andy Reid is in his sixth year, and Sunday’s match-up against the Patriots will be the first time the Chiefs have ever hosted an AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“This has been a long time coming,” said DeVito. “To finally get over the hump, finally able to win a home playoff game, now to have the AFC Championship at home, in Arrowhead."

DeVito grew up a New York Jets fan, and after college he played for the “Gang Green” for five seasons. He later signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He retired in 2015 after multiple injuries.

Even though he is no longer playing football, DeVito is still connected to his former team. He “preached the chapel” to the Chiefs at the team hotel in Rhode Island before their Week 6 match-up at Gillette Stadium against the Patriots. The Chiefs lost in a back-and-forth shootout, 43-40.

Sunday is a chance for revenge.

“Those fans are die-hard fans. They love that team,” said DeVito. “We gave them really productive season but we were never able to get to this point.”

DeVito made it to the AFC Championship game twice, both times with the Jets.

“You’re one win away from the big dance, two wins away from being a world champion, so I know this organization is fired up and that fanbase is so excited," said Devito. "They deserve it, because whether you’re 2-14, or 16-0, Arrowhead is sold out and they are rooting for you and pulling for you, so I’m grateful that fan base has that.”

DeVito said he still talks with defensive line coach Britt Reid and many of the players. DeVito said the Chiefs value their second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We were saying if Mahomes was there three years ago when we were all there when we were still there on defense, we would have won some Super Bowls,” said DeVito. ”They can’t believe how humble he is, how hardworking he is, and at the same time, what a talent he is.“

DeVito believes the match-up will not be as high-scoring as the Week 6 tilt, especially because of both teams’ defenses playing better as the season went on.

While he didn’t give us a prediction for the game, it’s clear that DeVito bleeds red.