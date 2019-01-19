KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

DAY 2: Enemy Territory, Preparations & BBQ

7:00 a.m. ET

We're up bright and early at Arrowhead Stadium to bring you up to speed on our adventure so far on the Morning Report!

Although the weather forecast is looking a little warmer for game day, the winds in Kansas City are brutal this morning.

A little overnight snow had the grounds crews hard at work making sure the stadium is in tip-top shape for the Patriots expected arrival tonight.

Meanwhile, we are getting a lot of flak for our red NEWS CENTER Maine coats. We're SORRY! (It at least helps us blend in a little here in enemy territory.) You can already feel the energy and see the signs, they are ready for this game—the first AFC Championship ever in Arrowhead history.

Next up: checking out all KC has to offer and shooting some cool stories to bring to you later tonight on NCM at 6. There may or may not be food involved.

DAY 1: Journey to KC

8:00 p.m. ET

Settled down at the hotel, for now. Knocking out stories for the Morning Report when Zach is LIVE outside of Arrowhead Stadium tomorrow.

We're also planning to meet up with a Maine transplant who lives here in Kansas City. Enrique is originally from South Portland, but work and family brought him out here—but he says he's still a Pats fan!

We're about to crush some dinner and get some rest. We had an early morning today, and the next few days are going to be jam-packed!

4:30 p.m. ET

First stop: Arrowhead Stadium. This is where the Pats and Chiefs will square off on Sunday. For the Patriots, it's their eighth-straight AFC Championship game appearance.

2:45 p.m. ET

We've landed in KC! Getting our stories ready for TV before we head to our live shot location: Arrowhead Stadium!

We talked to a family from Mechanic Falls who is obsessed with the Chiefs, and even goes to training camp every year!

We also spoke with former Kansas City Chief and Maine Black Bear Mike DeVito, who played defensive end for KC for three seasons. He talked about how important this historic AFC Championship game is for the city (they've never hosted before) and what the keys to the game are.

10:30am ET

We're halfway there! (Sung like Bon Jovi). We have a layover in Detroit before heading to Kansas City. Chris and Jess are hard at work with stories for tonight. 1) Chiefs fanatics are hiding away in Maine. When we say fanatics, we mean it. Wait until you see there house! 2) We catch up with former NFL defensive end and UMaine alum who played for the Chiefs from 2013-2015, Mike DeVito, at his home in Hampden. Where do his loyalties lie? You'll find out!

Tune in tonight starting at 5 on NEWS CENTER Maine.

6:30am ET

Up and at 'em Friday morning and we are off to Kansas City, Mo. to watch the Pats take on the Chiefs in their 8th consecutive AFC championship.

In case you have not heard, it is supposed to be FREEZING (like the you lose feeling in your face kind of cold). In fact, it's expected to be the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, and the first AFC championship game to be played there.

Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, according to the National Weather Service. (Yikes!)

Don't worry though...Jess is already wearing five layers of clothing, Zach packed 20 pairs of hand warmers, and Chris is a tough guy.

