***MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL EXPERIENCE***

Patriots Win! We're headed to the Super Bowl!

In one of the most intense games we've seen in a long time, the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to win the AFC Championship and the Lamar Hunt trophy: the key to the Super Bowl LIII.

RELATED: Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT

We were metaphorically on the edge of our seats (standing watching the end of the game on a TV screen outside the visiting team interview room).

From some botched calls to Julian Edelman's missed catch that led to an interception, plus the Chiefs strong start in the second half...it all made us a little queasy.

Then it was Harrison Butker’s 37-yarder that tied up the game 31-31 that pushed us over the edge.

But in true Pats fashion, they gave it all they had. Rex Burkhead's 2-yard touchdown pushed New England over the top to their third straight Super Bowl.

The final score: 37-31 Patriots.

We were there in the locker room as the team returned to celebrate their victory. The Pats screamed "We're going to the Super Bowl!" as they got off the field.

What a game! What a whirlwind of a day. Next stop: Atlanta, where the Pats will face off with the the Los Angeles Rams. #BeatLA

DAY 3: It's Game Day!

Sunday 10:13 p.m. ET

IT’S OVER!! THE PATRIOTS ARE HEADED BACK TO THE SUPER BOWL!

Sunday 10:00 p.m. ET

Butker’s 37 yarder is good and we are all tied up 31-31. This is going to OT

Sunday 9:51 p.m. ET

And there it is touchdowwwwn Burkhead! 31-28 with 39 seconds left. HOLD ON PATS.

Sunday 9:38 p.m. ET

Williams walks in and we have another lead change, 28-24 Chiefs. Tom Brady has 2:03 to march down the field.

Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET

TOUCHDOWN! Pats go for it on fourth and one and Michel finds the end zone!! 10 yard TD run, Patriots back on top 24-21 with 3:32 to go.

Sunday 9:23 p.m. ET

So. Much. Drama. That's a catch. 21-17 Chiefs. with 6 mins left

Sunday 9:13 p.m. ET

Touchdown Chiefs. D Will scores again. Chiefs take the 21-17 lead w/ 7:45 in the 4th.

Sunday 9:11 p.m. ET

And then that happens. INT, Chiefs' ball.

Sunday 9:09 p.m. ET

And the verdict is... HE DIDN'T TOUCH IT.

Sunday 9:03 p.m. ET

Why Edelman? Why?!

Sunday 8:58 p.m. ET

4th and inches and the Patriots don't get it. Burkhead stopped cold. Chiefs take over with 9:33 left.

Sunday 8:48 p.m. ET

Let the panic attacks begin. Williams is in the end zone and the Chiefs inch closer. 17-14 Patriots with 14:51 left.

Sunday 8:44 p.m. ET

END of third: Patriots - 17 Chiefs - 7

Sunday 8:34 p.m. ET

Gostkowski with the 47 yard FG, 17-7 Patriots with 4 mins left in the third.

Sunday 7:12 p.m. ET

Chiefs come out of the gate strong in the second half. 4 plays, 74 yards, ending with a TD catch by Travis Kelce, 14-7. Patriots are STILL on top!

Sunday 7:54 p.m. ET

Another Van Noy Sack. (goooooodnight) First half in the books, Pats lead 14-0.

Sunday 7:51 p.m. ET

Add 7 more to the Pats' score before the half! Dorsett hauls in the 29 yard Brady Pass, 14-0 Patriots with 27 seconds left before the break.

Sunday 7:41 p.m. ET

Did anyone think the score of this one would be 7-0 Patriots at the 2 minute warning? Neither did we....

Sunday 7:35 p.m. ET

Another HUGE Sack by the Pats! Trey Flowers this time and he takes the Chiefs out of FG range.

Sunday 7:14 p.m. ET

Ragland with the big interception in the end zone and this place is rocking. Chiefs take over.

Sunday 7:10 p.m. ET

End of the first quarter, 7-0 New England and the Pats are poised to score again. (Fingers crossed!)

Sunday 7 p.m. ET

SACK! Van Noy ends the drive, that's the defense start you want to see! Chiefs punting.

Sunday 6:55 p.m. ET

Pats opening drive gets them a TOUCHDOWN! Sony Michel punches it in from a yard out. (Similar to the start of last game.)

7-0 Pats with 6:55 left in the first.

Sunday 6:40p.m. ET

Let's goooo! Pats get the ball first. Right now it's 19 degrees with a wind chill of 5 degrees.

Sunday 4:30 p.m. ET

We just went out to catch what it's like to tailgate in Chiefs Kingdom. Man do they know how to party!

RELATED: Pats fan, Mainers brave sea of red tailgating in Kansas City

The food, the music, the cheers. There's no hostility here...yet.

Don't worry. We found some Pats fans (even some from Maine) in the sea of red.

Jess even met up with friends of the family from Mechanic Falls she talked to before we left. Chiefs fanatics Sean and Danielle Garneau usually are out partying with this group.

They welcomed us with open arms! (We made sure to FaceTime Danielle.)

The energy surrounding this historic moment for Kansas City is incredible no matter what team you're rooting for.

We'll see ya on the field at LIVE at 6 ONLY on NEWS CENTER Maine. GO PATS!

Sunday 2:00 p.m. ET

We've been enjoying the sun coming up over Arrowhead and exploring the grounds here a little, including getting settled in the press box.

We were live on the field all morning and into the afternoon. We may be in enemy territory, but it's cool to see the loudest stadium in the world, and we can't wait to hear it!

The crews had to clear ice off the field, which was covered in a tarp because the field at Arrowhead was just re-sodded earlier this week. A Massachusetts company is responsible for heating the field to make sure it stays playable.

Sunday, 10:30 am ET

Just hours left until kick-off, and the energy is building here at Arrowhead! All the big TV networks and crews are getting ready to go.

Gates for all those tailgaters to get the party started are opening at 12:30 pm CT.

We will be out there with them very soon (including some Mainers)!

Zach Blanchard Check. It. Out. The sun is coming out here at Arrowhead-the LOUDEST stadium in the world. (142.2db) 🏟

Sunday, 8:00 am ET

We are up bright and early because it is GAME DAY! We are ready to go here are Arrowhead Stadium.

Temps are in the single digits in the world's loudest stadium, so we are bundled up. (Yes...in our red NEWS CENTER Maine coats.)

RELATED: Do the Patriots play better in the cold? Here's what the statistics show

The Pats and the Chiefs are going head to head at 6:40 ET TONIGHT. You can already feel the electricity here!

We'll have coverage throughout the day on-air and online starting at Noon. You can also keep following us here and on social media.

Go Pats!

DAY 2: Enemy Territory, Preparations & BBQ

Saturday, 8:45 pm ET

Kansas City is covered in red. We toured around town today and saw arrowheads everywhere. Fans had on jerseys, and so did statues.

RELATED: Mainers, Patriots fans in Kansas City lead NEWS CENTER Maine team on BBQ tour

Of course, we couldn't come to Kansas City and not try the BBQ. We found some Mainers who live out here now and asked them to take us to some delicious BBQ joints. Enrique Alonzo is from South Portland and spent 45 years in Maine before moving to KC.

He and his wife, Kimberly, took us to Q39 for a feast full of brisket burgers and burnt ends.

Once we had full bellies, we decided to stock up on warm clothes for the game (the temperature will be about 20 degrees at kick off). What better place for a crew of Mainers to go than L.L. Bean??

RELATED: No return on red: NCM visits L.L. Bean to try and give our 'Chiefs red' coats back

We found one in the KC area and made a pit stop for some warm socks and hats. We also tried to return our jackets since they are Kansas City red... Shockingly, they wouldn't take them back.

We're headed to bed early! We'll be live from Arrowhead Stadium all day tomorrow starting in the Morning Report. Check in with us all day on TV and online for all of your AFC Championship coverage. Go Pats!!! -- Jess

7:00 a.m. ET

We're up bright and early at Arrowhead Stadium to bring you up to speed on our adventure so far on the Morning Report!

Although the weather forecast is looking a little warmer for game day, the winds in Kansas City are brutal this morning.

RELATED: Meet two Maine residents who always cheer for the Chiefs

A little overnight snow had the grounds crews hard at work making sure the stadium is in tip-top shape for the Patriots expected arrival tonight.

Meanwhile, we are getting a lot of flak for our red NEWS CENTER Maine coats. We're SORRY! (It at least helps us blend in a little here in enemy territory.) You can already feel the energy and see the signs, they are ready for this game—the first AFC Championship ever in Arrowhead history

Next up: checking out all KC has to offer and shooting some cool stories to bring to you later tonight on NCM at 6. There may or may not be food involved.

RELATED: Know Thine Enemy: Pat Mahomes reflects on son's success

DAY 1: Journey to KC

8:00 p.m. ET

Settled down at the hotel, for now. Knocking out stories for the Morning Report when Zach is LIVE outside of Arrowhead Stadium tomorrow.

We're also planning to meet up with a Maine transplant who lives here in Kansas City. Enrique is originally from South Portland, but work and family brought him out here—but he says he's still a Pats fan!

We're about to crush some dinner and get some rest. We had an early morning today, and the next few days are going to be jam-packed!

RELATED: Ex-NFL DE, Maine alum from Mass. rooting for Chiefs in AFC title game

4:30 p.m. ET

First stop: Arrowhead Stadium. This is where the Pats and Chiefs will square off on Sunday. For the Patriots, it's their eighth-straight AFC Championship game appearance.

2:45 p.m. ET

We've landed in KC! Getting our stories ready for TV before we head to our live shot location: Arrowhead Stadium!

We talked to a family from Mechanic Falls who is obsessed with the Chiefs, and even goes to training camp every year!

We also spoke with former Kansas City Chief and Maine Black Bear Mike DeVito, who played defensive end for KC for three seasons. He talked about how important this historic AFC Championship game is for the city (they've never hosted before) and what the keys to the game are.

10:30am ET

We're halfway there! (Sung like Bon Jovi). We have a layover in Detroit before heading to Kansas City. Chris and Jess are hard at work with stories for tonight. 1) Chiefs fanatics are hiding away in Maine. When we say fanatics, we mean it. Wait until you see there house! 2) We catch up with former NFL defensive end and UMaine alum who played for the Chiefs from 2013-2015, Mike DeVito, at his home in Hampden. Where do his loyalties lie? You'll find out!

Tune in tonight starting at 5 on NEWS CENTER Maine.

6:30am ET

Up and at 'em Friday morning and we are off to Kansas City, Mo. to watch the Pats take on the Chiefs in their 8th consecutive AFC championship.

RELATED: Arctic blast due to hit KC for AFC championship game

In case you have not heard, it is supposed to be FREEZING (like the you lose feeling in your face kind of cold). In fact, it's expected to be the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, and the first AFC championship game to be played there.

Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, according to the National Weather Service. (Yikes!)

Don't worry though...Jess is already wearing five layers of clothing, Zach packed 20 pairs of hand warmers, and Chris is a tough guy.

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine is on to Kansas City!

Follow Us!

Keep checking back here for regular updates! You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We will be live TONIGHT on NEWS CENTER Maine starting at 5pm ET.

Here are our personal accounts if you want to really feel like you're here with us:

Jess Gagne: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Chris Costa: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Zach Blanchard: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram