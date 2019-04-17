AUGUSTA, Maine — The New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII Vince Lombardi Trophy was brought to Maine's state house Friday in Augusta.

This one certainly differed in appearance from the five before it, featuring a brand new dent formed last week at the Boston Red Sox home opener.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski used the trophy to bunt a baseball while warming up for a ceremonial first pitch.

Gov. Janet Mills' office announced Wednesday the Patriots' latest sterling silver prize would be making its way to the State House.

New England claimed the trophy, its sixth, in February.

The public was welcomed to attend a viewing in the capitol's Hall of Flags from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Pictures with the trophy were permitted.

Hundreds of fans waited in line to pose with the dinged-up piece of hardware.

“It’s history now with Gronk, said one fan. "Everlasting. It is history but still it’s pretty funny."

“It’s Gronk being Gronk. That’s his parting gift," said another.

Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers, who was born in Augusta, traveled up I-95 from Foxboro along with mascot Pat Patriot and a representative from the Patriots' cheerleaders. He made an appearance at about 2:15 p.m.

"If it was anybody to do it, it would definitely be Rob," said Rivers, who was standing next to Gronk when the damage was done. "Love that Dude to death. That’s just Rob, he’s a fun dude."

Rivers was the Patriots’ third round 2017 NFL Draft pick.

Gov. Mills spoke highly of Rivers at the event.

"This is a guy who give back to his many communities," Mills said. "[He] gives back to his community, gives back to the people who adore him as a player – we just adore him."

New York City jeweler Tiffany & Co. crafts – or "Krafts" – the trophy in its Forest Hill Workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

