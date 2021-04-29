Is Jimmy G. coming back to Foxboro?

Speculation has swirled that the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2021 NFL draft

BOSTON — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the fold in Foxboro, Massachusetts, according to experts.

Speculation has intensified in recent days that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo during the 2021 NFL draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. Thursday. The New England Patriots have the fifteenth pick.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers in 2017 and helped the team get to the Super Bowl two years later, but he’s prone to injury. Garoppolo only played in 31 games over the last four years.

Meanwhile, San Francisco moved up to third in the overall selection of the draft in search of a quarterback after a trade with Miami. Some teams reportedly eyeing Garoppolo include the Texans, the Bears and the Patriots.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to New England. He was, at one time, considered the heir apparent to Tom Brady and popular among fans. Garoppolo still has two years left on his contract with his salaries of $24.1M this year and $24.2M next year.

The Patriots have apparently been looking at quarterbacks in the off season. Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are already under contract.

Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, “remote.” Let’s see if anything changes in next 72 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The team selected Don Cox, who founded the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, to announce the first draft pick.

"It's a fantasy come true. I've been a Patriots fan my whole life," Cox said. "I've got the easy part. I get to read a card."

Cox has been working with the Patriots over the last year to provide five million meals to those in need. The effort gave over 600,000 meal boxes and 42.7 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of families.

"We've worked tirelessly with the Patriots through this pandemic," Cox said.

Cox joined the Marine Corps right out of high school, he said, and learned at a young age that Military families often struggle with food insecurity. What started with feeding Coast Guard families on the Cape has grown into a food drive at Gillette.

In 2019, the team thanked Cox with tickets to the Super Bowl. Two years later, the Patriots are showing their gratitude for his hard work with the draft pick announcement.