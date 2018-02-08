(Patriots Wire) — Just when we thought the drama surrounding Deflategate had gone to rest, a new narrative has sparked controversy once again.

In a book released on Tuesday titled “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption,” a story is told regarding Tom Brady’s displeasure over Patriots owner Robert Kraft siding with the league in the Deflategate controversy.

From the book:

“At no time should the agenda of one team outweigh the collective good of the full 32,” said Kraft during a press conference regarding Deflategate.

An excerpt from The Athletic shows Brady’s reaction to Kraft’s comments:

Kraft’s star quarterback Tom Brady watched the news conference along with millions of others on television. He was devastated and angry. Brady grabbed his cell phone and punched in the contact number for DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the National Football League Players Association.

“What the f—?” Brady shouted over the phone.“Why am I not getting the support I deserve on this thing?”

These comments by Brady are added to a long list of known dysfunction that has been reported about the Patriots organization in recent years.

