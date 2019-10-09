FOXBOROUGH, Mass. —

Antonio Brown isn't the only exciting new member of the New England Patriots!

The Patriots' grounds team is getting their own new team member who can dash across an NFL field with the best of them — a rescue dog named Boyd.

The 5½-year-old's job is to chase geese to keep the team's field in pristine shape, according to a post on the Gillette Stadium Twitter account.

Boyd met members of the media ahead of the season-opener Sunday, including our own Susan Tran, who shared this picture of the handsome, black-flecked dog gazing into the sunlight.

Boyd's exact breed isn't known, but the field crew believes he's a border collie/husky mix. They do know he was born on Valentine's Day.

One more tidbit from the stadium's account, following a common Twitter practice: Boyd gets a 12/10 rating as "the GOAT field crew member."