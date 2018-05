(Patriots Wire) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick released a statement on Thursday after former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia’s 1996 sexual assault allegations came to light earlier that day.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick has released a statement in support of former DC Matt Patricia’s character: pic.twitter.com/4EmE4KmnJq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2018

© NEWS CENTER Maine