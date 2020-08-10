Patriots game against Broncos moved from Sunday to Monday, reports say

The NFL game between the New England Patriots and Denver Bronco will now be played on Monday, October 12, instead of Sunday, says ESPN. The network says team sources confirmed the news to them.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.
According to ESPN, the Broncos' players were told of the postponement to Monday after Thursday afternoon's practice.
The Patriots have not practiced and their facility was closed both Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were moved to the team's reserve-COVID-19 list.