Patriots game against Broncos moved from Sunday to Monday, reports say

According to ESPN, sources are saying the Denver vs. New England game has been moved to Monday.

The NFL game between the New England Patriots and Denver Bronco will now be played on Monday, October 12, instead of Sunday, says ESPN. The network says team sources confirmed the news to them.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

According to ESPN, the Broncos' players were told of the postponement to Monday after Thursday afternoon's practice.