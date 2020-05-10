Patriots fly to Kansas City in two planes

Players who have been in close contact with quarterback Cam Newton after he tested positive for coronavirus will be in one plane

BOSTON — The New England Patriots are taking off in two separate planes for Monday's game against Kansas City - with one dedicated to people who have been in close contact with quarterback Cam Newton after he tested positive for coronavirus.

One plane will fly out of Boston's Logan Airport and the other out of T.F. Green Airport, a team spokesperson confirmed. A similar separation occurred last year during a flu outbreak.

The Patriots-Chiefs game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was rescheduled to Monday at 7:05 p.m., the NFL announced Sunday.

Reports of Newton's positive test surfaced Saturday and he appeared to acknowledge the diagnosis in an Instagram post on Sunday. He wrote that he will "never question God’s reasoning," and expressed appreciation for support.

No other player on New England's roster has yet tested positive for the virus, nor have any members of its coaching staff or front office.

Brian Hoyer will reportedly start for Newton on Monday night. He is 16-22 in his career as a starter, though he's never started a game for the Patriots; during parts of six seasons in New England, he has served as a backup to either Tom Brady or Newton. If Hoyer were to start, the Patriots will be the seventh team he's done so for, which would be second all-time behind Ryan Fitzpatrick (eight teams).

Under the NFL's coronavirus protocols, Newton's status for next Sunday's game at home against the Broncos is up in the air, too. Should he be asymptomatic, Newton can either return in 10 days following his positive test, or, if five days have passed, he receives two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

If he is experiencing symptoms, Newton won't be eligible to return for at least 10 days, period.