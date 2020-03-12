NBC's election map guru, Steve Kornacki, joins Football Night in America

Kornacki will join the Football Night in America team of host Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms and NFL Insider Mike Florio.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A political analyst for NBC News who became a viral hit on social media through his enthusiastic appearances throughout NBC's coverage of the 2020 Election is now switching over to sports.

NBC announced that political correspondent, Steve Kornacki, will join Football Night in America this Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBC to break down the evolving NFL playoff picture ahead Sunday Night Football.

“Steve captivated millions of viewers during election season and we’re excited that this Sunday he will turn his focus to playoff season,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports in a news release.

“As we push to the playoffs, who better to spot the trends, make the call about division and conference races, and identify the toss-up games that can flip the standings than the man in the khakis.”

Kornacki will join the Football Night in America team of host Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms and NFL Insider Mike Florio.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in the release. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

Kornacki became a viral hit for his election map coverage and for wearing khaki pants.

NBC's "TODAY Show" reported earlier this week that retailer, Gap, even made a khaki donation in Steve Kornacki's name for Giving Tuesday.