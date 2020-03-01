CLEVELAND — Shortly after the Cleveland Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, Mike McCarthy was named the betting favorite to become the team's new head coach.

And while McCarthy was the first candidate to interview for Cleveland's head coaching vacancy, doing so on Thursday, there's a new front-runner in the field.

According to sportsbetting.ag, at +225 odds, Josh McDaniels is the new betting favorite to be the Browns' next head coach. The New England Patriots offensive coordinator barely edges out McCarthy, who now carries +250 odds.

For the betting uninitiated, a successful $100 wager on McDaniels would net a $225 profit while a successful $100 bet on McCarthy would return $250. The updated list of Browns' coaching odds is as follows:

Josh McDaniels +225

Mike McCarthy +250

Kevin Stefanski +300

Urban Meyer +500

Robert Saleh +700

Greg Roman +800

Marvin Lewis +1000

Eric Bienemy +1200

Dan Campbell +1400

Davis Shaw +1600

Lincoln Riley +1800

Jim Caldwell +2000

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

AP

That McDaniels' is the current betting favorite to land the Browns' job doesn't necessarily come as a surprise considering that the Massillon native has been linked to a Northeast Ohio return since Cleveland fired Kitchens. What's more is that McDaniels has also been attached to potential general manager candidates -- including current Nex England executives Dave Ziegler and Nick Caserio -- which would fall in line with the vision Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared during his season-ending press conference on Thursday.

With the Patriots currently in the playoffs, the earliest Cleveland can interview McDaniels for its head coach opening is next week. According to reports, the Browns have already put in a request to do just that and if the betting odds are to be believed, it may not be long after that that Cleveland will have its next head coach.