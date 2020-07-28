Hightower, Chung, 4 other Patriots players opt out of 2020 NFL season

Marcus Cannon, Dan Vitale, Najee Toran, Patrick Chung, Dont'a Hightower and Brandon Bolden have all opted out as of Tuesday morning.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Four players who were expected to be key cogs on the 2020 New England Patriots have reportedly opted out of the NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News first leaked out Monday that newly-signed fullback Dan Vitale had exercised his opt-out clause. With the departure of Tom Brady this offseason, Vitale, 26, was expected to be a critical part of a run-heavy offense. His decision was likely influenced by the fact that he has a newborn baby.

On Monday night, it was learned that offensive tackle Marcus Cannon would also be opting out. The 32-year-old would have been entering his 10th season in the league and was seen as a leader on the offensive line.

And now, ESPN reports that star linebacker Dont'a Hightower, the leader of a relatively inexperienced linebacking corps, won't be playing either. Hightower, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler and also has a new baby.

Patriots’ three-time Super-Bowl champion and Pro-Bowl ILB Dont’a Hightower is opting out of the 2020 season, league sources tell ESPN.



Hightower is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary. He had a baby July 16. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

Later Tuesday morning, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that safety Patrick Chung has also decided not to play.

Schefter said running back Brandon Bolden is also sitting out, and offensive lineman Najee Toran had opted out on Monday.

Patriots players are expected to report to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for COVID-19 testing ahead of the start of training camp. Quarterbacks and rookies arrived Monday.

The team's first practice in full pads is scheduled for Saturday. No fans will be allowed.