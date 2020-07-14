Gillette Stadium will be at 20% capacity this season, Patriots say

The Patriots say there is still much to be decided and state and local approvals are required before any fans will be allowed in the stadium.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time in 20 seasons, Tom Brady won’t be running onto the field at Gillette Stadium—but that’s not the only thing that will be different in Foxborough. The coronavirus pandemic means changes to almost every aspect of the Sunday spectacle. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots organization revealed its plan for fans at Gillette Stadium this season.

In an announcement, the organization said pending state and local approval and if they’re allowed to have fans in the stands this season, Gillette Stadium will host fans at 20 percent capacity.

“Although game days will look different this year as a result of the many safety precautions being implemented, the Patriots organization is committed to delivering a positive experience for all who attend,” the Patriots said in the announcement.

The Patriots say there is still much to be decided and state and local approvals are required before any fans will be allowed in the stadium.

#Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/nP9jGEiQFV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 14, 2020

Other protocols include:

Fans must maintain physical distancing of at least six feet

Tickets arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less

First eight rows of stadium seats will not be used

Face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium

Parking will be free in all Gillette Stadium parking lots

Walk-up sales at the Patriots ticket office will be suspended

All tickets will be mobile