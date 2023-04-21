Five NFL players suspended for violating league gambling policy

Two players were suspended 6 games for betting on non-NFL games, but inside an NFL facility. Three others are suspended at least one year for betting on NFL games.

NEW YORK — The NFL announced Friday that five players have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy, including Detroit Lions' 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams.

Williams is among four Detroit Lions players suspended, along with Washington Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney.

Williams and Detroit's Stanley Berryhill are suspended six games next season because, according to the NFL Network, were betting on college football games, but inside an NFL facility.

Detroit's C.J. Moore and Quintez Cephus, along with Toney, are suspended at least one year because they're accused of betting on NFL games. The Detroit Lions have already released Moore and Cephus.

The three players suspended at least one year can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season, but it is an indefinite suspension length.

"A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way," a statement from the NFL said.

