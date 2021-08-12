Fans return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots game Thursday

It's the first time fans will have a chance to see the Patriots play in person since Tom Brady's final game in January 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots are back, and so are the fans.

It's the preseason opener Thursday against the Washington Football Team, the first game in front of a home crowd at Gillette Stadium since Jan. 4, 2020 -- Tom Brady's final game with the team, a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round of the playoffs.

If you're a fan coming to any game this season, there are several changes to be aware of.

Tickets are now fully mobile and everything is now cash-less and touchless inside the stadium.

You don't have to be vaccinated to come to a game, but if you aren't, you are asked to wear a mask. If you've had COVID-19 within the last two weeks or been in contact with anyone who had the virus, you're asked to stay home.

Kickoff Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. It is New England's lone home game of the preseason; the Patriots open the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12.