NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly undergo thumb surgery as early as Monday which could sideline him for about six weeks.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter, citing "league sources."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that the Brees' injury is believed to be a ligament issue on his throwing thumb.

"The team will know the full extent today, but he's looking at missing some game time," Rapoport tweeted.

The Saints could be without their veteran quarterback against Seahawks, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Bears and the Cardinals.

After the game, the normally positive Brees could not hide his concern that the injury is fairly serious and could keep him out sometime.

"I am very concerned," Brees said. "I'm hoping for the best and preparing for whatever the next steps might be according to the evaluation.

New Orleans is staying on the West Coast with a game at Seattle next Sunday. ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Brees would not be flying with the team to Seattle and would see the specialist Monday.

Brees was in the shotgun on third-and-8 from the Saints 46 when Donald beat Saints left guard Andrus Peat and got pressure up the middle. Brees' hand hit Donald on an incomplete throw to tight end Jared Cook.

"I felt it right away. You might get jammed thumbs or fingers, different things where it swells up. This felt like it was more significant and prevented me from gripping the ball," said Brees, who was 5 of 8 for 38 yards and an interception.

---

---

