This sign hanging inside FedEx Field gave a huge clue to the new Washington Football Team name

The Washington Football Team made it official on Feb. 2

WASHINGTON — A big clue about the new Washington Football Team name may have just been captured on video. A day before the official name reveal, SKY9 flew over FedEx Field and captured a large "COMMANDERS" sign above the WFT store.

The franchise is set to officially reveal the new name on the Today Show Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, Jason Wright, the team's president, shared his confidence about the new name choice the franchise is set to reveal.

“We are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans,” he said. “We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter.”

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨



Washington Commanders is the NEW NAME of the Washington Football Team! @wusa9 👀



Washington Commanders is the NEW NAME of the Washington Football Team!

In July 2020, WFT owner Dan Snyder announced the team was going to officially change its name and logo. The team's previous name was offensive to some Native American and Indigenous groups.

On Monday morning, legendary quarterback Joe Theismann, shared his thoughts about how he thinks Commanders will be the new team name.