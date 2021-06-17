Bills WR Cole Beasley rips NFL, NFLPA over vaccination protocols

Bills receiver Cole Beasley didn't hold back in expressing his opinions on Twitter over the NFL/NFLPA agreement on protocols for vaccinated/non-vaccinated players.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's no secret the vaccination issue is going to be a contentious one for the NFL and players.

The league and the NFLPA released an agreed upon list of protocols on Wednesday that are vastly different for vaccinated and non-vaccinated players.

The NFL just sent to teams agreed-upon COVID-19 protocols from camp. From those materials, here’s a look at rules for vaccinated v. unvaccinated, and the new testing cadence. pic.twitter.com/kAudguT6xV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 16, 2021

It didn't take long for that to generate reaction in Buffalo. Bills receiver Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Thursday.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

That’s all…I don’t know who I need to talk to but someone has to get it right. That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

Beasley had spoken in support of non-vaccination prior to Thursday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had said he was undecided on whether to get vaccinated and said he would keep his choice to himself.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had expressed concern over the issue at the start of Organized Team Activities, but he said this week he felt the team was headed in the "right direction" on the issue.