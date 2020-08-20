Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy 'very serious' about buying naming rights to Bills Stadium

Barstool Sports founder and president, Dave Portnoy, says the company is "very serious about buying the naming rights of the Buffalo Bills stadium"

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Barstool Sports Stadium? That could be a possibility.

After it was announced by the Buffalo Bills Thursday morning that the team has named the stadium "Bills Stadium", one popular social media influencer took to Twitter to give feedback.

Barstool Sports founder and president, Dave Portnoy, says the company is, "very serious about buying the naming rights of the Buffalo Bills stadium"

After a brief conversation with those who matter I am here to say we are very serious about buying the naming rights of the @BuffaloBills stadium and will enter the process. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 20, 2020

Portnoy also stated that they have entered the process into obtaining the naming rights of the stadium in Orchard Park.

Back in July, the Bills announced that New Era Cap Company has asked to be released from its naming right and sponsorship deals with the Bills, dropping New Era from the stadium name.

Portnoy responded 2 On Your Side's story on Twitter by saying, "And by very serious I mean very very serious."